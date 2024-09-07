Durham man facing multiple charges in connection with Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting in Burlington.

The Burlington Police Department said the shooting happened on Aug. 23 at around 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Madison Street and Jackson Street. Police said officers responded to reports of shots being fired at multiple victims and witnesses by an unknown person.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators later charged and arrested Damion Eduardo Tate, 18, from Durham, NC, with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm inside of an enclosure to incite fear, and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

He is being held at the Alamance County Detention Center under no bond.

The Burlington Police Department is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

