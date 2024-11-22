3 arrests made after 29-year-old woman shot, killed at Durham Cook Out last month

29-year-old Davicia Annie Jean Lee was shot last month at a Cook Out restaurant on South Miami Boulevard.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) -- Multiple arrests were made in connection to a deadly shooting last month in Durham.

Alexander Kenyon Carlton Jr., 23, and Calvin Jerade Spence Jr., 18, both of Durham were arrested Thursday for the murder of 29-year-old Davicia Annie Jean Lee. They were charged with Carrying a Concealed Gun, Felony Conspiracy, Go Armed to the Terror of the People and First Degree Murder.

Authorities said both are being held at the Durham County Detention Center without bond. Both are set to make their first court appearance Friday morning.

A third person, Jamar McKnight, was also arrested Thursday night in connection to the homicide. He was charged with a misdemeanor Going Armed to the Terror of the People.

What led to the arrests

On October 26, Durham County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to calls about a shooting at the Cook Out in the 1500 block of S Miami Boulevard just after 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found Lee, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Durham Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation. All findings, however, are being turned over to the Durham County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

