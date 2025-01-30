Figure skating club in NC honors those killed in DC collision: 'Lifting up our thoughts, prayers'

An American Airlines regional jet went down in the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport.

An American Airlines regional jet went down in the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport.

An American Airlines regional jet went down in the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport.

An American Airlines regional jet went down in the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Figure skaters and coaches returning from the recent U.S. national championships were aboard the American Airlines flight that collided with a Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday, officials confirmed.

There are no survivors from the collision, President Trump said Thursday. There were 64 people aboard the plane and three in the helicopter.

After learning the news that at least 14 figure skaters are among those who died, The Triangle Figure Skating Club of North Carolina offered its condolences in a post on social media.

There were 64 people aboard the plane and three in the helicopter, according to officials.

"We are devastated to hear of last night's plane crash involving members of the US figure skating community, including coaches and family members, who were returning to DC after the high development camp in Wichita. Lifting up our thoughts and prayers to our entire skating family and sending love and light to all as we mourn this difficult tragedy. We will support each other and get through this together."

According to its website, The Triangle Figure Skating Club of North Carolina was founded in September 1986. It is a nonprofit corporation and a member of the US Figure Skating Association. The website says their membership includes children, teens, and adults of all levels.

"Our mission is to promote the sport of amateur figure skating and foster the personal growth and development of our members. We strive to deliver on this mission by providing our members with opportunities to develop and showcase their skating skills in a supportive community."

SEE ALSO | 'Hearts are heavy': 14 figure skaters among victims of DC plane crash

