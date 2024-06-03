Durham County commissioners discuss budget that includes teacher pay during work session

The proposed county budget is $955 million.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County commissioners will discuss their budget proposal during a work session and the school district will be a main talking point.

It includes a property tax increase to help fund pay raises in the Durham Public Schools budget.

Advocates for the educators will deliver hundreds of letters to the commissioners, outlining their concerns.

Durham Association of Educators wants the county to approve the DPS proposed budget.

They say better pay is a priority, and they need:

-Restoration of the pay raises from October

-Funding for instruction of English as a second language and students with disabilities

-Restoration of pay for those who've earned master's degrees.

So far, the county's only proposing half of the district's $27 million request.

The DAE's warning that any additional financial pressure will force teachers to make some tough choices.