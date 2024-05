Durham gas leak shuts down multiple streets downtown

The leak has shut down multiple roads downtown.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A gas leak in the heart of downtown Durham caused road closures as crews work to repair the line.

The leak was at the corner of Morris Street and Morgan Street.

Dominion Energy said the gas line was struck during an excavation on a jobsite.

The leak was capped around 11:30 a.m.