Crypto crook convicted in home invasions to steal digital currency

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Florida man accused of several violent home invasions to steal thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency has been convicted.

According to trial evidence, Remy St Felix, 24, of West Palm Beach, and a co-conspirator forced their way into the victims' homes in Durham, Florida, Texas and New York.

Documents show that in the Durham case, they zip-tied and held the 76-year-old couple at gunpoint.

They then threatened more violence against the victim and the victim's spouse while other co-conspirators transferred more than $150,000 in crypto from the victim's account.

"The victims in this case suffered a horrible, painful experience that no citizen should have to endure," said U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Hairston for the Middle District of North Carolina. "The defendant and his co-conspirators acted purely out of greed and callously terrorized those they targeted. The jury's verdict in this case represents a vital step in securing justice for these victims."

Evidence showed St Felix gained access to the targets' email accounts, and that's when he conducted physical surveillance before attempting the home invasion.

St Felix was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in July on his way to commit another home invasion in New York.

Thirteen others were also arrested.

St Felix is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 11.

"The jury's verdict today - the latest in more than a dozen convictions in this case - should serve as yet another reminder that the Criminal Division and its partners are committed to bringing violent offenders to justice, no matter how technically sophisticated their crimes may be," said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department's Criminal Division.