Federal documents reveal new details about Durham couple held hostage

Police said two men dressed as construction workers entered the home, pulled out guns and restrained the 76-year-olds with zip ties.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Federal court documents reveal terrifying new details after a Durham couple was held at gunpoint and forced to transfer more than $150,000 into an unknown account.

On April 12, the couple answered the door of their Wells Street home when two men, dressed as construction workers, told them they needed to check the pipes in their home.

Instead the men identified in the criminal complaints as Remy Ra St. Felix and Elmer Castro zip-tied the two 76-year-olds and held them at gunpoint.

The court documents say the men threatened to cut off the husband's toes and genitalia, to shoot him and rape his wife before forcing them to transfer more than $150,000 worth of cryptocurrency to an unknown account.

After they were tied up the documents say the wife was dragged by her legs into a bathroom. The husband was forced to log onto his Coinbase cryptocurrency account and over the next 45 minutes transferred $156,853 in three transactions. A fourth transaction was flagged by Coinbase.

The court documents say a third man was also involved in finding the victims and Castro and St. Felix drove from Florida and spent three days watching the couple before the alleged crime.