Man arrested after jumping fence with gun at Rolesville football game

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested after allegedly jumping a fence to get into the Rolesville High School Friday night football game with a gun.

According to the Town of Rolesville, it was parents at the game who spotted the man hopping a fence into the football game and saw what appeared to be a gun.

Rolesville Police always has officers who staff the games and when they found the man, he was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, 42-year-old Ernest Cannady is now facing charges of possession of a firearm on educational property, and the school says he is now permanently banned from campus.

The principal told parents in a letter that it didn't appear he made any threats or intended to use the gun. He also said he's grateful to the parents for their quick thinking.

In the letter to parents, the principal goes on to say "This incident serves as an important reminder to all families about the importance of securing all firearms in your home," and "the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority, and we will continue to take every precaution to protect them."

This isn't the first time Rolesville High School has had a gun incident on campus. In February of 2023, a student brought a loaded gun onto campus causing a lockdown.