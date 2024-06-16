1 dead after car hits pole, catches on fire, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a car crashed into a pole and caught fire Sunday morning, Fayetteville police said.

Just after 4 a.m., officers were called to Murchison Road for a traffic collision.

According to investigators, a car was traveling south on Murchison and hit a pole. As a result, the car caught on fire.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

