Fayetteville man dies when car crashes into creek

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 11:52PM
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver died after a car left the roadway and crashed into a creek, Fayetteville Police said Wednesday evening.

FPD said the crash happened just before 3:45 p.m. in the area of Shaw Mill Road and Ridge Road.

Officers said they found a 2006 Honda Civic that went into a creek and was overturned, submerged in the water.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he later died. He was identified as Echeverria Jose Sibrian, 19, of Fayetteville.

The FPD Traffic Unit is investigating the control of the investigation.

