Record number of students enroll in Fayetteville State for third consecutive year

Fayetteville State says it now has more than 7,000 students enrolled--another record high now for the third year in a row.

Fayetteville State says it now has more than 7,000 students enrolled--another record high now for the third year in a row.

Fayetteville State says it now has more than 7,000 students enrolled--another record high now for the third year in a row.

Fayetteville State says it now has more than 7,000 students enrolled--another record high now for the third year in a row.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A record number of students are choosing Fayetteville State University; the school announced Tuesday it has almost 20 percent more students than in 2018.

The rising enrollment here at Fayetteville State University is part of an increase in students attending HBCUs nationwide. Students say they're drawn to the affordable tuition and the distinct culture of historically Black universities.

"Being around people that look like me--I really appreciated that. I didn't want to go somewhere where I felt that I was going to stand out. But--I feel like I stand out but am a part of the culture," said Freshman Drew Herring.

"I'm originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, so I'm traveling a long way to FSU and I really wanted to go to an HBCU--you know, in Wisconsin, we don't have those there. And also, I was doing some research and I saw that FSU has one of the best nursing programs out of all the HBCUs so I was like, I need to go there," said Tamia Hughes, also a freshman at FSU.

RELATED | Fayetteville State nursing program awarded $1.5M federal grant for SANE training

The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center reports that undergrad enrollment for HBCUs rose by four percent nationwide in the last year. Fayetteville State says it now has more than 7,000 students enrolled--another record high for the third year in a row.

"We have been marketing and recruiting in a way that explains to our prospects what we have to offer--whether it's through degree programs, support through our students' success opportunities, as well as opportunities for free summer school or free laptops," said Dr. Pamela Baldwin, FSU's associate vice chancellor for student success and enrollment management."

We're making sure that our prospects understand that we are here to support them through the process. Dr. Pamela Baldwin

"Along with enrollment, we're starting to see the expansion and growth that we so desperately need to see here. With that, our research dollars--2021 when I got here, we were around $15 million in terms of research, sponsored research," said Chancellor Darrell Allison. "I'm happy to say that we're a little over three years--$33 million in sponsored research. So, we're really seeing increases in those key areas--giving back to the university, expansion of the campus, along with our enrollment numbers."

One sophomore, Jayda Morrison, offered advice for the hundreds of new students coming onto campus as the school continues to grow.

"Travel around, walk around, learn where to go. It's cool to make friends and be a part of stuff. That really just makes it easier."

ALSO SEE | Fayetteville State University maintains rich legacy of educating teachers of tomorrow