Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday morning.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

