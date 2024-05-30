Fayetteville woman killed, 3 injured in fiery head-on crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was killed and three others were taken to the hospital following a fiery crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The Fayetteville Police Department said officers responded to the crash at 1:30 p.m. on Robeson Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police said a black Dodge Charger driven by 24-year-old Natawn McIntyre of Fayetteville crossed the center line and hit a Ram 5500 truck. The Charger then caught on fire, trapping the passenger, Jermeia Washington, 25, of Fayetteville inside the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

McIntyre was taken to Chapel Hill with serious burn injuries. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said careless and reckless driving by McIntyre is believed to be the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer J. Deal at 910-584-3692.