Tropical Storm Debby cleanup assistance being offered for North Carolinians

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Even though Hurricane Debby is long gone, its impact is still being felt in North Carolina.

NC Emergency Management is spreading the word that help is available for those in need during the cleanup process by calling 844-965-1386.

Crisis Cleanup will connect people with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities who might be able to help.

All the services are free, but isn't guaranteed due to the overwhelming need.

The hotline will stay open through August 23.

