North Carolina on list of states with most flooded cars

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Watch out for flooded cars, that's the message as we are halfway through the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. North Carolina has made the top ten list when it comes to the most water-damaged cars with more than 14,300 water-damaged cars, according to CARFAX.

CARFAX data shows these 10 states already have the most water-damaged cars:

Texas 64,000

Florida 62,700

Kentucky 30,200

Pennsylvania 21,800

California 20,200

New Jersey 15,600

New York 15,300

Illinois 14,500

N. Carolina 14,300

Mississippi 12,000

After a series of tropical storms and hurricanes hit the U.S. this summer, CARFAX estimates that flooding has left as many as 89,000 vehicles with water damage. That's on top of the estimated 454,000 water-damaged cars that CARFAX data shows were already on the road.

While insurance may declare some of those flood-damaged, and it's noted on the title, some flooded cars do end up for sale without any paper trail. Patrick Olsen with CARFAX says, "So these cars can look showroom fresh scammers are great at upgrading them, but they are literally rotting from the inside out, so the electrical systems may be compromised. The safety system, such as automatic braking or rear cross traffic alerts may no longer work, and the engine may be compromised."

There are signs a car may be flooded. You need to look at the carpet and upholstery. Is it damp? Also, see if it's mismatched in color, that's a big giveaway. Another warning sign is to look for mud and rust. Look at the latches for the hood and the trunk, along with the brake and gas pedals. Have a mechanic check underneath the car or around the engine for any signs of rust as that could be a sure sign of a flood-damaged vehicle. Also, look at the head and taillights. Are they foggy? Are there moisture beads inside of them? That could be a telltale sign as well.

CARFAX also has a free online flood check, there you will be able to check to make sure you're not buying a car that's been labeled flood-damaged, through an insurance company.

