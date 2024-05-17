Got to Be NC Festival kicks off at the NC State Fairgrounds, runs through the weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Got to Be NC Festival kicked off Friday at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

The 3-day event features carnival rides, games, and food vendors. Distilleries, wineries, and farm animals can also be found and enjoyed at the festival from May 17-19.

Before kickoff, State Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler announced a record year for NC farmers.

"We are supporting through the agricultural industries, just like the farm groups the universities, the commodity groups. But the real thank you goes to all the farmers and entrepreneurs in North Carolina that make this such a great state," he said.

Admission and parking for the festival is free. You will have to pay to enjoy some of the experiences at the festival, such as the rides and drinks.

