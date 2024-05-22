Harnett County crash sends 12-year-old to hospital, driver arrested

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect accused of driving while intoxicated is behind bars after a crash left a child hurt in Harnett County.

Just before midnight, first responders headed to the scene near Denim Drive and Raiford road in the Town of Erwin.

A 12-year-old was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh as a trauma patient.

First responders say a 5-year-old was evaluated and released to other family members that arrived at the scene.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was arrested at the scene, accused of driving while under the influence.

The name of the driver has not been released.