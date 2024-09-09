Second Gentleman, First Lady of Minnesota to visit Raleigh to talk 'reproductive freedom'

This comes just days before the first 2024 Presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and VP Kamala Harris.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Harris-Walz 'Fighting for Reproductive Freedom' bus tour continues Monday in North Carolina.

According to a press release, the tour is to "rally voters and hold Trump and his MAGA Republican allies accountable for the devastating impacts of overturning Roe v. Wade" felt across the county and in the Tar Heel state. The 'Fighting for Reproductive Freedom' bus tour will make at least 50 stops in red and blue key states.

In Raleigh, on Monday, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Gwen Walz, the wife of Minnesota governor and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, will talk about how Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance will enact the Project 2025 agenda, banning abortion nationwide. According to the press release, the project will also restrict access to birth control, force states to report on women's miscarriages and abortions and jeopardize access to IVF.

Governor Roy Cooper will be present at the event, according to the governor's office.

Latorya Beasily, a reproductive rights storyteller, will also be speaking. She will talk "personally to the impact of Trump overturning Roe" and her access to IVF treatment was stopped earlier this year after the Alabama Supreme Court's decision, "a decision made possible because of Donald Trump."

On Sunday, the second gentleman and the first lady of Minnesota visited Asheville as part of the bus tour. Alongside Beasily, the Governor of New Mexico Michelle Lujan Grisham and other local elected officials were present.

These NC stops are happening just days before the first 2024 Presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and VP Kamala Harris. The debate will take place in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 9 p.m. EDT.

Harris will be in NC after the debate. On Thursday, Harris will stop in Greensboro, meanwhile, her running mate Tim Walz will be in Michigan, as part of their 'New Way Forward' tour.

Trump visited Charlotte last Friday to speak at a Fraternal Order of Police meeting. He received an endorsement from the group.