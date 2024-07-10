Trash piling up in Raleigh neighborhoods, city says the dangerous heat led to delays in pickup

The city said it is just trying to protect workers from the dangers of the high heat.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh is going to social media and its website to send out messages about trash left behind.

ABC11 checked around and found trash overflowing from a few cans in Northwest Raleigh off Grove Barton Road.

The problem was even more evident off Kings Garden Road near Glass Tower Way.

The issues started last week after Independence Day.

Trash was supposed to be picked up last Friday but the city had to send workers home because of the dangerous heat.

Raleigh recorded its hottest day on record at 106 degrees on Friday, July 5. The feels-like on Friday also remained in triple-digits.

Raleigh said it hopes to be caught up by this Thursday. They have asked you to leave your bins curbside to get picked up. No fines or warnings will happen during this correction period.

The city posted this message

"The high temps and heat index experienced during the July 4 holiday weekend forced Solid Waste(SWS) crews to end some routes early. In the coming days SWS personnel will continue to provide curbside service to regular scheduled customers and collect carts missed due to the heat index. If your cart wasn't picked up, please leave it curbside until they are collected. The City will not issue warnings or fines during this correction period."