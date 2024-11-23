Friday's Round 2 high school football playoff scores

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- See how your favorite team fared in the second round of the NCHSAA high school football playoffs Friday night.
Check out the latest scores below. You can find last week's first-round scores here.
Clayton Cleveland 21, Wilmington Ashley 3
Durham Hillside 13, Wake Forest 10
Durham Jordan 41, Friendship 14
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 51, Garner 14
Raleigh Millbrook 32, New Bern 13
Richmond Senior 24, Clayton 13
Rolesville 45, Southern Pines Pinecrest 8
Wilmington Hoggard 14, Raleigh Leesville Road 7
Charlotte Catholic 31, Palisades 7
Cornelius Hough 47, Charlotte Independence 3
East Forsyth 56, West Forsyth 19
Greensboro Grimsley 58, Southeast Guilford 21
Matthews Weddington 35, Monroe Sun Valley 12
Mooresville 27, Northwest Guilford 10
Northern Guilford 28, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 24
Cape Fear 29, Pikeville Aycock 7
Fayetteville Seventy-First 56, Rocky Mount 14
Greenville Rose 28, Southern Nash 16
Havelock 49, Western Alamance 6
Jacksonville 30, Burlington Williams 24
North Brunswick 35, Lee County 26
Scotland 38, Fayetteville Sanford 35
Asheville Erwin 35, Sylva Smoky Mountain 14
Concord Robinson 41, Kings Mountain 14
Gastonia Ashbrook 31, Belmont South Point 28
Greensboro Dudley 42, Asheville Reynolds 0
Hickory 42, Statesville 7
Shelby Crest 35, Oak Grove 7
West Charlotte 60, West Rowan 3
Ayden-Grifton 30, Edenton Holmes 13
Eastern Wayne 40, Princeton 36
Elizabeth City Northeastern 50, Greene Central 6
Kinston 26, Southeast Alamance 13
Wallace-Rose Hill 43, SouthWest Edgecombe 0
Warsaw Kenan 42, Martin County 20
West Craven 36, East Duplin 20
Whiteville 63, Farmville Central 29
Brevard 37, Claremont Bunker Hill 29
Davidson Community School 30, Mount Pleasant 7
Marshville Forest Hills 38, Randleman 21
Monroe 56, Lawndale Burns 14
Salisbury 12, Walkertown 6
Shelby 28, Maiden 0
Gates County 28, Northside High School (Pinetown) 13
North Moore 46, Bertie County 22
Pender County 56, Goldsboro Rosewood 28
Salemburg Lakewood 56, Pamlico County 7
Tarboro 55, Weldon 6
Warren County 42, Perquimans 0
Boonville Starmount 37, South Stanly 13
Corvian 42, Mitchell County 6
East Wilkes 33, North Rowan 30
Eastern Randolph 42, Cherokee 0
Mount Airy 35, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 14
Murphy 21, Christ the King High School 11
Robbinsville 19, Bessemer City 0
