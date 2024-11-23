Friday's Round 2 high school football playoff scores

Round two of NCHSAA football playoffs is Friday night.

Round two of NCHSAA football playoffs is Friday night.

Round two of NCHSAA football playoffs is Friday night.

Round two of NCHSAA football playoffs is Friday night.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- See how your favorite team fared in the second round of the NCHSAA high school football playoffs Friday night.

Check out the latest scores below. You can find last week's first-round scores here.

Class 4A East

Clayton Cleveland 21, Wilmington Ashley 3

Durham Hillside 13, Wake Forest 10

Durham Jordan 41, Friendship 14

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 51, Garner 14

Raleigh Millbrook 32, New Bern 13

Richmond Senior 24, Clayton 13

Rolesville 45, Southern Pines Pinecrest 8

Wilmington Hoggard 14, Raleigh Leesville Road 7

Class 4A West

Charlotte Catholic 31, Palisades 7

Cornelius Hough 47, Charlotte Independence 3

East Forsyth 56, West Forsyth 19

Greensboro Grimsley 58, Southeast Guilford 21

Matthews Weddington 35, Monroe Sun Valley 12

Mooresville 27, Northwest Guilford 10

Northern Guilford 28, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 24

Class 3A East

Cape Fear 29, Pikeville Aycock 7

Fayetteville Seventy-First 56, Rocky Mount 14

Greenville Rose 28, Southern Nash 16

Havelock 49, Western Alamance 6

Jacksonville 30, Burlington Williams 24

North Brunswick 35, Lee County 26

Scotland 38, Fayetteville Sanford 35

Class 3A West

Asheville Erwin 35, Sylva Smoky Mountain 14

Concord Robinson 41, Kings Mountain 14

Gastonia Ashbrook 31, Belmont South Point 28

Greensboro Dudley 42, Asheville Reynolds 0

Hickory 42, Statesville 7

Shelby Crest 35, Oak Grove 7

West Charlotte 60, West Rowan 3

Class 2A East

Ayden-Grifton 30, Edenton Holmes 13

Eastern Wayne 40, Princeton 36

Elizabeth City Northeastern 50, Greene Central 6

Kinston 26, Southeast Alamance 13

Wallace-Rose Hill 43, SouthWest Edgecombe 0

Warsaw Kenan 42, Martin County 20

West Craven 36, East Duplin 20

Whiteville 63, Farmville Central 29

Class 2A West

Brevard 37, Claremont Bunker Hill 29

Davidson Community School 30, Mount Pleasant 7

Marshville Forest Hills 38, Randleman 21

Monroe 56, Lawndale Burns 14

Salisbury 12, Walkertown 6

Shelby 28, Maiden 0

Class 1A East

Gates County 28, Northside High School (Pinetown) 13

North Moore 46, Bertie County 22

Pender County 56, Goldsboro Rosewood 28

Salemburg Lakewood 56, Pamlico County 7

Tarboro 55, Weldon 6

Warren County 42, Perquimans 0

Class 1A West

Boonville Starmount 37, South Stanly 13

Corvian 42, Mitchell County 6

East Wilkes 33, North Rowan 30

Eastern Randolph 42, Cherokee 0

Mount Airy 35, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 14

Murphy 21, Christ the King High School 11

Robbinsville 19, Bessemer City 0

The Associated Press contributed.

