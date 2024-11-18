North Carolina lawmakers to discuss funding to repair damage from Hurricane Helene

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina lawmakers are expected to put Hurricane Helene relief on the table and discuss Monday how much the devastating storm will cost the state.

Supporting the people in the western part of the state has united lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Now, it's time to determine how this will impact the economy long term, and Democrats and Republicans may not see eye-to-eye.

Governor Cooper has proposed $3.9 billion in state money for damaged homes, economic relief, and agriculture.

GOP leaders said they need to focus on the public health issues. On the other hand, some Democrats on the committee say western North Carolina relief should take priority over some GOP priorities like more private school vouchers and tax cuts.

Relief money will soon be doled out for Hurricane Helene victims in western North Carolina. Exactly what that will look like is up for debate.

"We have children who can't wash their hands in schools because the water coming out of the faucets is so toxic," Michele Woodhouse, GOP district chair in western North Carolina, said. "People can't shower in their own homes."

"We clearly can't put up as much as the federal government, but we're still going to have to stick with it and help them recover over the next ten, 15 years," state representative Zack Hawkins (D) in Durham said.

The meeting is expected to take place at 1 p.m. in Raleigh.

