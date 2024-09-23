Tropical disturbance near Cuba could become Hurricane Helene, impact NC

The system is expected to become a tropical storm tomorrow.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tropical disturbance near Cuba could become the next named hurricane in a few days.

According to the National Hurricane Center, showers and thunderstorms are becoming better organized with an area of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

A tropical depression or storm is likely to form within the next day or two as the system moves north where more development is expected.

Formation chance through the next 48 hours is 80% while the chance of formation over the next 7 days is 90%.

If it forms into a tropical storm, it will be given the name Helene.

The system is expected to produce heavy rain over portions of Central America over the next several days.

Depending on the system's path it could mean rain chances increase for North Carolina, including the Triangle.

Specific impacts will not be known until the disturbance forms and starts moving in the Gulf of Mexico.