North Carolina high school student offered more than $3 million in scholarships

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County high school senior was awarded millions of dollars in scholarships.
Overhills High School student JaKayla Duell received more than $3 million in scholarships for college including one from the prestigious Army ROTC Scholarship.
She is described as a stellar student, who is a powerhouse of ambition and dedication.
Duell is set to attend North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University after graduation where she will be studying biology on a pre-med track and minor in military science.
She said her goal is to become an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) in the United States Army.