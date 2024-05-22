WATCH LIVE

North Carolina high school student offered more than $3 million in scholarships

Wednesday, May 22, 2024 9:44PM
HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County high school senior was awarded millions of dollars in scholarships.

Overhills High School student JaKayla Duell received more than $3 million in scholarships for college including one from the prestigious Army ROTC Scholarship.

She is described as a stellar student, who is a powerhouse of ambition and dedication.

Duell is set to attend North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University after graduation where she will be studying biology on a pre-med track and minor in military science.

She said her goal is to become an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) in the United States Army.

