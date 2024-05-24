Japanese animation and culture event Animazement returns to downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The world of anime is taking over downtown Raleigh on Memorial Day weekend.

Animazement, a Japanese animation and culture convention, is underway at the Raleigh Convention Center.

Thousands are expected to attend the annual 3-day event which features concerts, educational panels, merchandise, and artwork.

The convention provides a big boost to the downtown Raleigh economy during the Memorial Day weekend when many travel to the mountains or coast for the unofficial start of summer.

Animazement is an educational nonprofit with a mission to provide an introduction to Japanese Language and Culture, through the world of Japanese Animation and Manga.

Animazement is an all-volunteer fan-run convention. It runs through Sunday, May 26.

For more information about tickets and parking visit here.