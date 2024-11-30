16-year-old killed, passenger injured in Johnston County crash

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 16-year-old driver was killed and a juvenile passenger was also hurt in a crash after a chase with North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

On Friday night, a trooper tried to stop a white Chrysler 300 for speeding on I-40 east in Johnston County.

The 16-year-old refused to stop and kept going east on I-40 at a high rate of speed, according to NCSHP.

The trooper stayed with the sedan as it took the exit onto US-301 north and lost sight of the vehicle when it turned onto Baker Street in Four Oaks.

After several minutes, another trooper located the sedan on Hockaday Road. It had crossed the center line and hit a tree.

The driver died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt. A juvenile passenger was treated for minor injuries.

