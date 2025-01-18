Man shot and killed at restaurant in Raleigh, security expert weighs in on workplace violence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Coquette Restaurant was dark on Friday evening after a shooting earlier in the day.

Michael Kelly told ABC11 he visits North Hills often, and said it's an eerie feeling returning after the shooting.

"I love Coquette it's one of my favorite restaurants in Raleigh. I feel sad for Raleigh, the community doesn't deserve this," said Kelly.

According to law enforcement, just before Coquette opened their doors for lunch, multiple emergency units responded to a shooting inside the restaurant. Officers arrived to find three people with injuries.

The Raleigh Police Department (RPD) said Jonathan Mark Schaffer, 26, was shot and killed, and Jonathan Aguilar Vegas, 24, was injured. Police say he was treated and released from the hospital.

A source told ABC11, the alleged shooter is George Colom, who remains in the hospital suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Colom's social media stated that he was a chef at the restaurant.

Police said the three men knew each other.

"You should never feel like you would be threatened when you go to work. You should be able to go to work and do your job and do it well to serve the community. I would never want to go to work and feel like someone would shoot me," said Kelly.

RPD said the shooting was a targeted attack. ABC11 spoke to a security expert about violence in the workplace.

"The person that acts out in the workplace typically doesn't go from zero to six in 2 seconds. It's not like a race car is, a person takes time. They go through what we call a pathway to violence, and there are steps along the way that they take. And the good thing is that each step, there's an opportunity for someone to learn about what's going to happen or to possibly intervene," said Steve Kaufer, Inter/Action Associates.

Since the shooting, a fundraiser has been posted to help meet the needs of impacted Coquette employees. They've raised more than $10,000.

Experts said while this situation is unexpected, workers should always speak up if a person's actions seem suspicious.

"The most important thing, I think, for coworkers to team in mind is to look for changes in behavior. You know, we all have a kind of a baseline behavior, how we normally act, we go in the morning, we're either happy people or grumpy people, and that doesn't matter. But it's when we see changes in someone where they start acting in a different way, they become withdrawn, they're not socializing anymore, they're not communicating well, or they start talking about being unhappy," Kaufer said.

ABC11 reached out to the organizer of the fundraiser and Urban Food Group, we have not heard back.

