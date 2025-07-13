Mebane residents near Lake Michael can return home after evacuation due to Chantal flooding

Four counties across North Carolina issued states of emergency. In Alamance County, water at Lake Michael went over the dam and threatened the lives of people living in the community that sits at the bottom of the lake.

Residents near Lake Michael in Mebane who were evacuated due to major flooding from Tropical Storm Chantal can now return home.

The evacuation notice, issued on July 6 for nine homes in the Lake Michael Spillway Project breach inundation zone, has been lifted. Four additional pumps brought in on Saturday have significantly lowered the lake's water levels.

"City and project engineers have confirmed that lake water levels no longer pose a threat to nearby residents," the town said on Facebook.

Chantal brought 10 inches of rain, overwhelming the temporary control system at the construction site and causing water to flow over the dam. This posed a serious risk to the community located below the lake.

City and project engineers will continue to monitor the dam and weather conditions.

