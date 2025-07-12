People no longer need to limit water usage in Hillsborough, water treatment plant back online

Although the town's Boil Water Notice has been lifted, the Water Treatment Plant remains offline after being flooded by the Eno Monday.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hillsborough's Water Treatment Plant resumed operations on Saturday morning, the town said, and people no longer need to limit water use.

Unprecedented flooding from Chantal overnight Sunday caused the Eno River and floodwaters to inundate a storage tank, contaminating the town's water supply. On Friday, town leaders said 75% of the town's raw sewage spilled into the Eno River.

Temporary pumps have been installed to bypass the flooded River Pump Station, allowing raw sewage to be treated at the plant. No bacteria were found in samples taken at the Water Treatment Plant, according to a town news release on Saturday.

"We are pleased to bring our water treatment plant back online more quickly than expected due to the amazing effort lead by Water Plant Superintendent Nathan Cates, his team, other town staff and our vendors who responded so quickly to our needs." Utilities Director Marie Strandwitz said.

Utilities staff estimate station repairs will likely take over a month. The station is undergoing design for relocation.

A boil water notice was temporarily issued on July 7 and lifted on July 9 after no bacteria were detected in the distribution system samples. However, residents were urged to conserve water due to limited supply.

Hillsborough no longer needs to share water with Durham. The water interconnection was closed on Saturday morning, town officials said.

