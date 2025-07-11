Hillsborough leaders to talk update on water services after Tropical Storm Chantal

Flooding from Tropical Storm Chantal caused damage across several counties in central North Carolina, including some issues with wastewater treatment facilities.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The impacts of Tropical Storm Chantal continue to linger in Hillsborough.

On Friday, town leaders will talk about the flooding of River Pump Station, which caused most of the town's raw sewage to spill into the Eno River.

Although the town's Boil Water Notice has been lifted, the Water Treatment Plant remains offline after being flooded by the Eno Monday. People are urged to conserve water due to limited supply and ongoing sewer overflow at the River Pump Station.

"A significant increase in water use would cause a loss of water pressure and service in the system, resulting in a system pressure advisory," the town stated in a news release.

Currently, Hillsborough is receiving water from Durham through a water system interconnection, which is helping to maintain water levels in the town's distribution system.

An update on the town's water services is expected at the meeting scheduled at 1 p.m..