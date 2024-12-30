Police identify woman shot, killed Christmas Eve at Fayetteville transitional housing

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police have identified the person shot and killed at transitional housing in Fayetteville.

The woman shot on Christmas Eve along Candleberry Court was identified as Lee Ann Sinclair, 41, of Fayetteville. Officers discovered her dead with a gunshot wound at Robins Meadow Transitional Housing community.

Cumberland County officials added that as a precautionary measure for the safety and security of everyone at the home and staff, visitor access is on hold until further notice.

"The County extends heartfelt condolences to the victim's family and loved ones, and stands in support of the Robins Meadow community as they grieve the loss of their neighbor. We are devastated by this tragic event. Our primary focus is supporting the ongoing investigation and ensuring the safety of all individuals at Robins Meadow," said Chief of Staff and Interim Community Development Director Tye Vaught Wednesday in a news release. "We are committed to continued support of our Robins Meadow community, the victim's family, and everyone affected by this tragic loss."

They are also reviewing security protocols and will make changes to enhance safety measures.

Featured video is from a previous report.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Wolford at (910) 705-2141 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.