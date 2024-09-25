Centennial Authority to talk projects around Lenovo Center, formerly PNC Arena

The building and construction committee will get updates on the arena enhancement project.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Centennial Authority will meet on Wednesday to talk about projects around the Lenovo Center, formerly known as the PNC Arena.

At 10 a.m., the finance committee will review comments and notes for a bond application. Then, at noon, the building and construction committee will get updates on the arena enhancement project.

Last month, the Centennial Authority shared what those upgrades could look like, including expanding the lobby, adding more food options, a beer garden and more. Raleigh allocated $300 million to the project last year and plans to invest the money over the next several years.

These upgrades are in addition to the entertainment district that's being built around the popular venue.

New renderings released by Carolina Hurricanes show the new district is planned for the area of west Raleigh near Carter-Finley Stadium. It will include shopping, nightlife and a 4,500-seat indoor concert venue.

Construction is expected to begin next year.

