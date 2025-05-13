Home improvement job leaves couple floorless, living in a construction zone in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A home improvement project that a Wake Forest couple says left them frustrated for months. "It is a construction zone in here, and this is how we've been surviving for the past three to four months," said Venus Woke.

On Woke's first floor, her carpet is torn up in several places, the subfloor is exposed, furniture is not where it's supposed to be, and flooring that was supposed to be put down is just sitting in boxes. She adds, "I'm frustrated. I can't function in my home."

This all started after the Woke and her husband signed a contract with Lowe's for new flooring. "Installation day comes, they start trying to install them. The installer says it's defective. We have some pictures of where they tried to install it, and they don't line up. So, if they don't line up, imagine, see this, if it's raised up, you could trip. I'm not going to allow that to happen in my home," Woke said.

She adds that Lowe's did offer different flooring, but she wanted it to match her current floor. She says, "We allowed them to come deliver what we have, the same product that was deemed defective. However, the manufacturer says it's not defective. So, what do I do now?"

Woke says there are several calls back and forth with Lowe's, but there is still no resolution, so she reached out to ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson. Woke said to Wilson, "I'm caught in the middle because, one, I'm frustrated. I'm thinking that this is going to be a smooth, easy transition. You go to the store, you get everything set up, paid for, voilà, it's installed. But here we are, three, four months down the road, and I don't have a floor."

Wilson got in touch with Lowe's, and they did send more flooring, but Woke said the flooring did not match up in spots. She said to Wilson, "We are just not going to allow them to put it down."

Lowe's provided this statement to Wilson, which said: "Customer service is a top priority at Lowe's. To address the customer's concerns, we worked directly with them throughout the process and offered multiple solutions to meet their needs. We are pleased that we have reached a resolution to the customer's satisfaction."

Woke confirms she is happy with the resolution reached. When it comes to home improvement projects, the best advice, get everything in writing, and when there is an issue, document it with photos and video.

