Mama bear attacks truck near her cub on wooded road in Japan

Friday, May 10, 2024 5:52PM
A wildlife specialist said it appeared the vehicle got between the mama bear and her cub, sparking the attack.

HOKKAIDO, Japan -- New footage shows a frightening attack by a mama bear on two men driving along a wooded road in Japan.

The two men were foraging in the Hokkaido province on April 28 when the bear scrambled out of the woods and headed straight toward their truck, rearing up and swatting the front windshield at least twice.

A wildlife specialist told local media it appeared their vehicle had come between the mother bear and her cub, triggering the attack.

The men were able to drive off unscathed, but their vehicle's windshield was left shattered.

MORE: 'I thought I was going to die': Pennsylvania woman attacked by black bear in her backyard

A Pennsylvania woman is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by a bear in her own backyard.
