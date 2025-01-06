Man dies after car goes off road into lake, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead after police said his vehicle went off the road and into a lake on Saturday.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in the area of Morganton Road and E. Loch Haven Drive at 9 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a 2017 silver Mercedes submerged in water off the right side of the roadway.

Authorities said an investigation found that the vehicle was driving eastbound when it hit the curb and continued 300 feet before jumping the curb. The vehicle then hit a utility pole, crossed the access area of McFayden Lake, and became submerged in the water, trapping the driver.

Emergency responders were able to recover the vehicle and the driver, 37-year-old Louis A. Guadron, of Fayetteville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

