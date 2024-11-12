Mom of man seen on video being punched by Smithfield PD wants justice

The Johnston County District Attorney's Office is still reviewing video of Smithfield Police punching Terrence D. Ellis outside the Amazon facility.

Mom of man seen on video being punched by Smithfield PD wants justice

Mom of man seen on video being punched by Smithfield PD wants justice The Johnston County District Attorney's Office is still reviewing video of Smithfield Police punching Terrence D. Ellis outside the Amazon facility.

Mom of man seen on video being punched by Smithfield PD wants justice The Johnston County District Attorney's Office is still reviewing video of Smithfield Police punching Terrence D. Ellis outside the Amazon facility.

Mom of man seen on video being punched by Smithfield PD wants justice The Johnston County District Attorney's Office is still reviewing video of Smithfield Police punching Terrence D. Ellis outside the Amazon facility.

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Janice Ellis said that in the past month, her son Terrence D. Ellis, has lost a lot of the playfulness that has defined his 35 years.

"Now he's like 'Ma, I'm scared to go down to Smithfield,'" she told ABC11 on Monday outside Wilson Medical Center where her son is. She said it was her second visit to the hospital since the incident.

Terrence D. Ellis is the man seen on cell phone video being punched by a Smithfield police officer outside of the Amazon distribution facility in October.

I just want justice for my son and others. Not just him. There's a lot more. - Janice Ellis

Janice Ellis said she has been asking for the dash camera from police to be released since that incident but she hasn't had any luck.

ABC11 has tried to obtain it, but the video is still being reviewed by the Johnston County District Attorney.

"I just want justice for my son and others," she said. "Not just him. There's a lot more."

Police said they tried to stop Terrence D. Ellis with their lights and sirens on for a mile near the facility.

Once they caught up to him at Amazon -- where he was headed in for an overnight shift -- an altercation began.

Police said they had to escalate the situation because Ellis swung first.

Janice Ellis said otherwise. She said her son told her he reacted after the police swung at him.

Terrence D. Ellis is facing several charges including assault on a law enforcement officer and driving while impaired.