Nash Square tree removal causing road closure in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Martin Street will be closed in downtown Raleigh as crews remove an old tree from Nash Square.

The city is concerned that a large crack in the trunk could lead to the 100-year old white oak tree falling on someone or something.

The plan is to plant a new oak tree in the same place next fall.

Martin Street between Dawson Street and McDowell Street will be closed so drivers may experience delays while driving downtown.

