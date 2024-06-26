NBA Draft hopefuls from Duke, UNC, and NC State prepare for big night

Wednesday will mark the beginning of a lifelong dream for two Duke stars who lit it up inside of Cameron Indoor Stadium during their tie with the Blue Devils.

Jared McCain and Kyle Filipowski are both likely to hear their names called during the 2024 NBA Draft, which begins Wednesday night.

McCain told reporters that what he learned most at Duke was how to adapt to the hate that came his way in any form - and double down on being himself.

Filipowski has spent most of his summer in Chicago, home of his agency, Priority Sports. Also, the NBA draft combine was held there, so he's been in the Windy City.

He spoke with reporters about what this process has been like.

"This process has been really good to just, you know get more of a sense of comfortability with this new life I'm going into," Filipowski said. "I've been able to improve my mindset and everything getting ready for this week."

North Carolina and NC State also have some hopefuls who may or may not hear their names called during Wednesday's first round or Thursday's second round but will land with a team regardless and get their shots at a pro career.

UNC's Harrison Ingram, NC State's DJ Burns Jr. and DJ Horne are among the prospects who have been working out for NBA teams.

The first round begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday right here on ABC11.