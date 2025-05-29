Lawyers for Tyrone Mason's family call NC State Highway Patrol 'cesspool of corruption'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Attorneys representing Tyrone Mason's family call North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCSHP) "a cesspool of corruption," and are pushing for two troopers involved to be fired.

There is dash and body camera video from the deadly accident in October 2024.

It shows Trooper Garrett Macario first trying to pull over Mason with his blue lights on, follow him briefly, and then stop right before Mason's car crashes.

Supervisor Sgt Matthew Morrison allegedly instructed Garrett to lie to Raleigh Police about what led to the deadly wreck.

"The tape does not lie, and he is a liar," said Mason Family attorney Bakari Sellers. "Why are they still being paid by North Carolina taxpayers? They should be fired immediately."

"It's rare that you get to witness a conspiracy," said Mason Family Attorney Ben Crump.

The two troopers involved have been on administrative leave since January.

North Carolina State Troopers Garrett Macario (left) and Matthew Morrison are on administrative leave.

Highway Patrol launched an internal investigation. The agency would not comment today on where that review stands.

"The conduct of these officers is despicable and is not reflective of what we should expect of law enforcement," said Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman. "The conduct of these officers is something that certainly they need to be held accountable for from a personnel standpoint."

Freeman is standing by a decision not to file charges against them.

She says there's not enough evidence to support a conviction and she is encouraging the family to read her report on the case.

Two NC State Highway Patrol troopers are under investigation for what was said to Raleigh Police officers at a deadly crash scene on October 7, 2024.

"One thing that was disappointing to me today is that I have told those attorneys for Mrs. Mason that they can have access to that report, go to the SBI, review it in detail. They've not done that yet. Instead, they're continuing to kind of spread or push this misinformation about what happened that evening," said Freeman.

Lawyers announced plans to add the Raleigh Police Department to a lawsuit that was filed last week.

The department has said in the wake of the accident, "We are reviewing our crash investigation procedures, specifically, how we interact with families of victims."

