After Mark Robinson's alleged comments on porn forum surfaces, what happens if he exits race?

CNN reported that the comments were allegedly made by Robinson between 2008 and 2012 under a frequently used username.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has vowed to stay in the North Carolina governor's race, and has called the CNN report '"tabloid trash," but as he faces growing pressure to exit, what would happen next if he were to withdraw?

The North Carolina State Board of Elections said absentee voting is set to begin in North Carolina on Friday, September 20 "with ballots being sent out to military and overseas voters."

According to state law, Robinson must formally withdraw from the gubernatorial race by 11:59 p.m. EST on Thursday.

If a written request to withdraw from Robinson is received, the State GOP executive committee has the option to select a replacement nominee.

If the party selects a replacement and certifies that name to the State Board, and ballots have been printed, then it would need to be determined whether reprinting the ballots with the replacement nominee's name is practical.

If ballots cannot be reprinted, a vote cast for the candidate whose name is printed on the ballot is required to be counted as a vote for the replacement nominee selected.

The controversy comes a week after the state board of elections announced the new dates for absentee ballots. Previously ballots were set to begin distribution earlier this month before the NC Court of Appeals ordered the removal of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s name from state ballots.

Robinson has said he plans to stay in the governor's race and has not changed his position.

On Thursday, CNN claimed that Robinson - under a username he frequently used online -- made several inflammatory comments on a message board of a pornography website more than a decade ago, including one comment where he allegedly referred to himself as a "black NAZI!" and another where he reportedly wrote that slavery wasn't all bad.

ABC News has not independently confirmed this reporting or the online username alleged to be linked to Robinson.

RELATED: Mark Robinson called himself 'black NAZI!' in posts on porn message board, CNN reports

