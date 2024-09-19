After Mark Robinson's alleged comments on porn forum surfaces, what happens if he exits race?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has vowed to stay in the North Carolina governor's race, and has called the CNN report '"tabloid trash," but as he faces growing pressure to exit, what would happen next if he were to withdraw?
The North Carolina State Board of Elections said absentee voting is set to begin in North Carolina on Friday, September 20 "with ballots being sent out to military and overseas voters."
According to state law, Robinson must formally withdraw from the gubernatorial race by 11:59 p.m. EST on Thursday.
The controversy comes a week after the state board of elections announced the new dates for absentee ballots. Previously ballots were set to begin distribution earlier this month before the NC Court of Appeals ordered the removal of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s name from state ballots.
Robinson has said he plans to stay in the governor's race and has not changed his position.
On Thursday, CNN claimed that Robinson - under a username he frequently used online -- made several inflammatory comments on a message board of a pornography website more than a decade ago, including one comment where he allegedly referred to himself as a "black NAZI!" and another where he reportedly wrote that slavery wasn't all bad.
ABC News has not independently confirmed this reporting or the online username alleged to be linked to Robinson.
