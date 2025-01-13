24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Gabriel J. Esparza sworn in as North Carolina's first Latino cabinet leader

Monday, January 13, 2025 12:30PM
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The newest North Carolina cabinet member has been sworn in.

Gabriel J. Esparza was sworn in Sunday in Charlotte as the secretary of the North Carolina Department of Administration. He's the first Latino to head a cabinet department in the state's history.

The ceremony was originally scheduled to be held in conjunction with Governor Stein's inaugural celebration in Raleigh but was moved to Charlotte due to the winter storm. Esparza was joined by his wife and two children.

As the DOA secretary, Esparza will oversee government operations spanning from building construction, facility maintenance, purchasing and contracting of state vehicles to mail service surplus, state properties, and parking.

