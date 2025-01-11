After winter weather disrupts schedule, Inaugural Ball for NC Governor rescheduled to April

The inaugural ceremony and block party scheduled for this weekend have been canceled because of the threat of winter storms across the state.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Junior League of Raleigh announced that the North Carolina Governor's Inaugural Ball has been rescheduled for April 5.

The "difficult decision" was made in consultation with the Governor's Office to postpone three 2025 Governor's Inaugural Ball events originally scheduled this weekend, the Junior League says.

The Inaugural Committee announced January 8 that the inaugural ceremony and block party scheduled for Saturday and the open house scheduled for Sunday would be canceled because of the forecasted winter storms across the state.

Stein has already taken the oath of office and delivered his inaugural address virtual on Saturday afternoon.

