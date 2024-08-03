NC State football hosts Victory Day for children

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State football hosted its Victory Day on Friday evening.
The event gives young people who are cognitively or physically impaired the chance to be a football star for the night.
The festivities took place at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Hundreds of children lined up in the Murphy Center waiting to meet their favorite players.
The youngsters scored touchdowns and went through drills among other activities.
