Hot and humid Sunday, severe storm risk on Memorial Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a hot and humid Sunday with afternoon clouds and an isolated storm possible.

A cluster of storms hits the mountains late afternoon and early evening. We could see these strong to severe storms could be seen late Sunday, which is from 9 pm to 1 a.m.

Monday has a severe storm risk. Data now suggests a few midday storms that could be strong, but the higher risk would be in the evening as the front approaches.

Looking Ahead

It looks like the humidity drops and cooler temperatures during the week.

Saturday is sunny and seasonable, while Sunday brings more clouds with a slight risk of showers and storms.