WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Hot and humid Sunday, severe storm risk on Memorial Day

WTVD logo
Sunday, May 26, 2024 12:34PM
First Alert Early Morning Forecast: May 26
There's a chance of an isolated storm late Sunday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a hot and humid Sunday with afternoon clouds and an isolated storm possible.

A cluster of storms hits the mountains late afternoon and early evening. We could see these strong to severe storms could be seen late Sunday, which is from 9 pm to 1 a.m.

Monday has a severe storm risk. Data now suggests a few midday storms that could be strong, but the higher risk would be in the evening as the front approaches.

Looking Ahead

It looks like the humidity drops and cooler temperatures during the week.

Saturday is sunny and seasonable, while Sunday brings more clouds with a slight risk of showers and storms.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW