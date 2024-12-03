Raleigh City Council meets about Bus Rapid Transit development and noise ordinances on the agenda

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The new Raleigh City Council will have its first official meeting Tuesday with several things on the agenda, including the western corridor of the Bus Rapid Transit Line and proposed revisions to the noise ordinance restrictions that were enacted back in February.

The City Attorney's Office proposed three changes to the existing ordinances that include:

Requiring a noise violator to turn down the sound immediately and each refusal is a separate offense

Requiring any nightlife establishment that receives a noise citation to move all amplified sound inside a structure for 24 hours

Revising the appeal process for civil noise violations so that the City Manager or the City Manager's designee decides any appeal.

The proposed changes come as people living on or near Glenwood South in Downtown Raleigh finally got some relief outside their windows when the new ordinances kicked in.

However, Jacob Schraufangel said there are still times when there is noise late at night on a weeknight, but he said it's part of life in the city.

"You have to understand that that's how it's going to be," Schraufangel said. "I can't get mad at all the noise. I don't have an issue 98% of the time but on a Wednesday night if you hear screaming at 1 a.m., everybody here wants to go to sleep ... it can get frustrating but certainly does come with the territory."

The City Council is also expected to sign off two federal grants, including one that is for the western corridor of the Bus Rapid Transit Line.

The Western Corridor BRT, an approximately 12-mile project, will run along Western Boulevard, Cary Towne Boulevard, Maynard Road and Chatham Street from the Raleigh central business district westward to Harrison Avenue in the Town of Cary.

The Southern Corridor BRT, an approximately five-mile project, will run along South Wilmington Street from the Raleigh central business district eastward to Rupert Road in the Town of Garner.

Transportation and the environment were some of the matters newly elected Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell said she looked forward to working with the council on.