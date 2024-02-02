What you need to know about Raleigh's new noise ordinance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- People living on or near Glenwood South in Downtown Raleigh have been fighting to years for some relief outside their windows.

Crowds in the social district can get loud or extremely rambunctious. The City of Raleigh is cracking down by first increasing security along Glenwood and, starting Saturday, enacting a new citywide noise ordinance.

"We want it to be reasonable so that residents can enjoy the quiet inside their homes," Glenwood South Neighborhood Collaborative President Larry Miller said.

There's a senior apartment center smack dab in the middle of all the clubs and restaurants along Glenwood South.

Resident Diana Eddins said she has to bump up the volume on her tv to drown out of the noise outside at night. She has high hopes for this new noise ordinance.

"I'm a Christian. I'm praying (it brings change)," Eddins said.

The new ordinance changes how Raleigh police officers enforce noise complaints. Previously, they could only act if the noise was above a certain decibel level. Now, they can act if the noise would be considered loud by a reasonable person.

There are larger fines associated with the new ordinance. The first one is $250 and then $500 for each violation after that within 12 months.

ABC11 has emailed and called Raleigh Police Department several times trying to understand how officers will be enforcing this new ordinance. Nobody has responded to our inquiries.

The last law enforcement discussed the issue at a Raleigh City Council meeting, police said officers would be trained on how to judge potential violations and respond under the new system.

"The true test will come in the spring and summer when people move back outside," Miller said. "The last several months haven't had many complaints. The police have been working with the businesses to educate them on what is an acceptable level of noise."