LIVE: Raleigh police investigating a shooting in North Hills shopping center area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department (RPD) confirms they are conducting a shooting investigation in the North Hills shopping center area.

There is a large police presence and several intersections are blocked. Four schools are on lockdown because of the shooting. Brooks Elementary, Douglas Magnet Elementary, and Carroll Middle School are on Code Red status. Root Elementary, Green Magnet Elementary School are on Code Yellow status.

RPD sent out a message on X about a shooting in the 4300 block of the Circle at North Hills Street.

Raleigh police are asking the public to avoid the North Hills area while they investigate reports of a shooting.

Investigators say this is not an active shooter situation.

North Hills security said the main district of the shopping mall is on lock down.

Raleigh police say Six Forks Road is closed around the North Hills area. Traffic headed south should take a detour on Northbrook Drive to I-440. Traffic headed north should take Falls of Neuse Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

