Case against woman accused of kidnapping mom and her baby to move forward, here's why

Paola Duran Duran waived her rights to a probable cause hearing, as well as a detention hearing. This means the federal government's case will move forward and she will remain in the custody of the United States Marshal's office.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman who's one of three suspects in a kidnapping that set off an AMBER Alert and a manhunt for a mother and her baby appeared in federal court in Raleigh on Thursday.

Paola Duran Duran, 25, was arrested in April and charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping and one count of second-degree kidnapping.

During her appearance, Duran Duran waived her rights to a probable cause hearing, as well as a detention hearing. This means the federal government's case will move forward and she will remain in the custody of the United States Marshal's office.

A federal prosecutor said this week that Paola was the one who knocked on the door of a Garner home that led to the alleged kidnapping that triggered an AMBER ALERT. Two men forced their way inside and demanded money -- reportedly $1 million. When they didn't get any money, the suspects tied up the husband with duct tape and took his wife and daughter, investigators say.

Paola's brother, Miguel Angel Duran Duran, 23, faces the same charges in the investigation. Both were arrested on Wednesday, April 30, a day after the alleged kidnapping.

A third suspect, Eleodoro "Leo" Estrada-Hernandez, was arrested by the FBI two days after the alleged crimes on May 1. He faces two counts of first-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of assault by pointing a firearm.

All charges and the case have been bound over to federal court.

Miguel Angel Duran Duran, 23 and Eleodoro Estrada-Hernandez appeared in federal court on Monday, May 12. The judge ruled the case can move forward.

The suspects are Mexican nationals and are in the country illegally, authorities say. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has detainers on all three suspects. Documents show Miguel Duran Duran was deported from the U.S. in 2017. He's currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshal's Office.

The FBI took Eleodoro "Leo" Estrada-Hernandez into custody in connection with the abduction of a Garner woman and baby.

According to court documents, the husband told investigators the suspects knew his name and the nickname of a family member.

Miguel and his sister Paola claimed Estrada-Hernandez promised them $100,000 to help him with a job, and stated they did not expect to find the mother and child at the house.

The FBI has not confirmed the Duran Duran claims and continues to investigate the case.

The U.S. Attorney's Office reported that all three suspects, Mexican nationals, are in the U.S. illegally and are being held under ICE detainers.

