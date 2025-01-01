Police use drone to nab 2 juvenile burglary suspects in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities used a drone to help capture two young burglary suspects Monday.

Smithfield police officers responded just after 1:15 a.m. to a burglary call at Harper's Flea Market Mall at 1410 S. Brightleaf Boulevard, the JoCo Report said.

When they got there, two suspects took off running.

Officers nabbed one of them right away but the other fled into a wooded area.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office brought a K-9 officer to the scene and Four Oaks Police put up a drone to find the second suspect.

The suspects were ages 15 and 14. They were turned over to their legal guardians afterward and will face charges in juvenile court.

No items were immediately reported missing.

SEE ALSO | Bond set at $1 million for man charged with setting woman on fire in North Carolina

