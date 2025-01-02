North Carolina lottery player wins $1M Powerball prize on New Year's Day

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person in Stanly County got the new year off to a rousing start after winning $1 million in the Powerball.

The winner, who hasn't yet come forward to claim the prize, bought the $2 ticket at the Friendly Mart on N.C. 24/27 West Bypass in Albemarle.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls in the New Year's Day drawing to win $1 million. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

One other ticket was worth $1 million in Wednesday's drawing. It was sold in Arizona.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

No one won the jackpot, so Saturday's Powerball drawing will offer a $200 million grand prize -- $90.7 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.