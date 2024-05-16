WATCH LIVE

Edgecombe County man charged after woman shot and killed

Thursday, May 16, 2024 7:55PM
MACCLESFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that killed a woman.

Deputies were called to a shooting on Wooten Road in Macclesfield on May 10. While on the way to the address, deputies were told the victim was on Otter Creek Church Road.

When deputies arrived, emergency officials were performing life-saving measures on Brenda Faye Acklin. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said Preston Leano Diggs Jr., 51, was with Acklin at the time. Investigators questioned him, the sheriff's office said.

An autopsy determined that Acklin's death was a homicide.

Diggs was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Center under no bond.

